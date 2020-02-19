2 crew members of Chinese ship under isolation in TN

Two Chinese crew members of a ship, which arrived from the novel coronovirus-hit China have been

kept in isolation due to fever, while the vessel has been "kept away from access", the Chennai Port Trust said on

Wednesday. The blood samples of the isolated individuals have been

collected and sent to a city-based institute for further tests, a release from the Port Trust said.

"It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms and otherwise

healthy in all respects." "These crew members were isolated within the ship

and the ship is kept away from access of anybody from shore side and no crew is allowed shore access," it added.

