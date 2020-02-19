Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancer patient gives birth from eggs matured, frozen in lab

Fertility doctors in France have announced the birth of the first baby to be born to a cancer patient from an immature egg that was matured in the laboratory, frozen, then thawed and fertilised five years later.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:09 IST
Cancer patient gives birth from eggs matured, frozen in lab
'Fertility preservation should always be considered as part of the treatment for young cancer patients.'. Image Credit: ANI

Fertility doctors in France have announced the birth of the first baby to be born to a cancer patient from an immature egg that was matured in the laboratory, frozen, then thawed and fertilised five years later. A recent paper in the leading cancer journal -- Annals of Oncology -- describes how the baby boy was born to a 34-year-old French woman, who was infertile because she had been treated with chemotherapy for breast cancer five years earlier.

Before she started her cancer treatment, doctors removed seven immature eggs from her ovaries and used a technique called in vitro maturation (IVM) to enable the eggs to develop further in the laboratory. The mature eggs were then frozen by means of vitrification, which freezes the eggs very rapidly in liquid nitrogen to reduce the chances of ice crystals forming and damaging the cell.

Until now, there have been no successful pregnancies in cancer patients after eggs that have undergone IVM and vitrification, although some children have been born as a result of IVM followed by immediate fertilisation and transfer to the patient without freezing. Prof Michael Grynberg, Head of the Department of Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Preservation at the Antoine Beclere University Hospital, France, said: "I saw the 29-year-old patient following her diagnosis of cancer and provided fertility counselling. I offered her the option of egg freezing after IVM and also freezing ovarian tissue. She rejected the second option, which was considered too invasive a couple of days after a cancer diagnosis."

Ultrasound revealed there were 17 small fluid-filled sacs containing immature eggs in her ovaries. However, using hormones to stimulate her ovaries to ripen the eggs would have taken too long and could have made her cancer worse. Therefore, an emergency procedure was scheduled six days later without ovarian stimulation, and Prof Grynberg retrieved seven immature eggs before her chemotherapy started.

After five years, the patient had recovered from breast cancer but found the chemotherapy had made her infertile as she had been unable to conceive within a year. Stimulating her ovaries to prompt them to produce more eggs run the risk that the hormones used could cause breast cancer to recur, so she and her doctors decided to use her frozen eggs. All six eggs survived the thawing process and they were fertilised using ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection). Five eggs were fertilised successfully and one embryo was transferred to the patient's womb. She became pregnant and nine months later she gave birth to a healthy baby boy called Jules on 6 July 2019.

Grynberg suggested that "fertility preservation should always be considered as part of the treatment for young cancer patients. Egg or embryo vitrification after ovarian stimulation is still the most established and efficient option." "However, for some patients, ovarian stimulation isn't feasible due to the need for urgent cancer treatment or some other contraindication. In these situations, freezing ovarian tissue is an option but requires a laparoscopic procedure and, in addition, in some diseases, it runs the risk of reintroducing malignant cells when the tissue is transplanted back into the patient."

"We are aware that eggs matured in the lab are of lower quality when compared to those obtained after ovarian stimulation. However, our success with Jules shows that this technique should be considered a viable option for female fertility preservation, ideally combined with ovarian tissue cryopreservation as well," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No discussion on Shaheen Bagh was held with Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah went well but there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh. The meeting with Amit Shah was held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussio...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on China stimulus hopes, signs of slowing virus spread

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Wednesday as signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more steps to bolster its virus-hit economy helped investors return to equities after Apples sales warning.The ...

Shri Ramayana Express to run from March 28: IRCTC

The railways will run a special tourist train for those wishing to go on a pilgrimage of sites associated with Lord Ram from March 28, the IRCTC said on Wednesday. The special train-- Shri Ramayana Express -- will have ten coaches which inc...

Kerala to collaborate with Dutch organisation on tech

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 PTI The CPI M-led LDF government in Kerala will join hands with The NetherlandsOrganisation for Applied Scientific Research TNO in the areas of innovative technologies like Internet of Things, Bigdata and Machine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020