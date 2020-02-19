Bulls PG Dunn out another 4-6 weeks

Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn will be re-evaluated again in four to six weeks after undergoing an MRI exam on a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He suffered the injury Jan. 31 and was re-examined on Friday.

The team announced Wednesday that Dunn will continue his current rehabilitation program. The six-week timetable would take the Bulls to the beginning of April, when there would be seven regular-season games remaining.

Dunn is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 51 games (32 starts) this season. Dunn, 25, has career averages of 8.3 points and 4.2 assists in 227 games (126 starts) with the Bulls (2017-20) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-17).

