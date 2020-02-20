Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Boys exhibiting inattention-hyperactivity at higher risk of traumatic brain injuries'

According to a new study led by researchers at McGill University, boys exhibiting inattention-hyperactivity at the age of ten have a higher risk for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in adolescence and adulthood.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:18 IST
'Boys exhibiting inattention-hyperactivity at higher risk of traumatic brain injuries'
Boys who sustained TBIs in childhood were at greater risk of sustaining TBIs in adolescence.. Image Credit: ANI

According to a new study led by researchers at McGill University, boys exhibiting inattention-hyperactivity at the age of ten have a higher risk for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in adolescence and adulthood. However, treatments to reduce these behaviours may decrease the risk of TBIs.

"Traumatic brain injuries are the leading cause of death and disability in children and young adults, but little is known about the factors that provoke them," said Guido Guberman, a doctoral and medical student in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University. The study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry is the first to show that childhood behaviours identified by teachers such as inattention-hyperactivity predicted subsequent traumatic brain injuries. The study also found that boys who sustained TBIs in childhood were at greater risk of sustaining TBIs in adolescence.

According to the researchers, TBIs occur in approximately 17 per cent of males in the general population, yet there is little research about TBI prevention. To determine whether there is a link between inattention-hyperactivity and TBIs, they analyzed data from 724 Canadian males from age 6 to 34. They examined health files and collected information from parents when participants were aged six, then administered a questionnaire to the participants' teachers on classroom behaviours when the participants were aged 10 years.

"To avoid suffering and disability, prevention strategies are needed, for example promoting cyclist safety. There are treatments that can decrease the severity of childhood inattention-hyperactivity and behavioural problems. Our results suggest that trials are necessary to determine whether these programs can also decrease the risk of subsequent traumatic brain injuries," said Guberman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020