Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Skull Breaker Challenge' can be dangerous, fatal, doctors warn teenagers

The fall during the new 'Skull Breaker Challenge', which is going viral on various social media platforms, can cause serious injuries including multiple fractures and even death, doctors and health experts have warned.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:43 IST
'Skull Breaker Challenge' can be dangerous, fatal, doctors warn teenagers
'Skull Breaker Challenge can cause injuries varying from minor to serious.. Image Credit: ANI

The fall during the new 'Skull Breaker Challenge', which is going viral on various social media platforms, can cause serious injuries including multiple fractures and even death, doctors and health experts have warned. They have asked the parents and teachers to make children alive to the risks of such antics.

The 'Skull Breaker Challenge' requires three persons standing side by side with two of them knocking the person standing in the middle off balance while they jump together in the air. The aim is to make the middle person fall flat on their back. Doctors say such a fall can cause serious injuries and the injured may even slip into coma or may even die.

Dr Arvind Mehra, head of orthopedics and trauma centre, Paras Hospital, Gurgaon said: "This new game has already gone viral in western countries, and has caused injuries to the players after they hit their head hard on the floor. This challenge can lead to a skull fracture that can be fatal, the person can also go into a coma and even cause death, depending on the severity of the fall." "If the participant falls there is a risk of fracture in the wrist when the person falls on the hands in an attempt to cushion and avoid hitting the floor. In addition, there may be spine fracture, lumbar bone fracture, hip fracture, spine fracture, even neck and brain injury," Dr Mehra added.

Dr Gurdeep Singh, orthopedic surgeon, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurgaon said."We strongly warn against this challenge and request parents and teachers to tell the potential risks of this to their children. Children must never attempt this challenge. We often see these kinds of challenges going viral once in a while on the internet which claim the lives of many." He said that the particpants in such challenges do not foresee the consequences. This challenge can break every joint of the body.

Dr Neeru Mehra, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Miracles Mediclinic & Apollo Cradle Hospital said:"Social media is infamous for such outrageous and dangerous stunts such as the Cinnamon Challenge, Blue Whale Challenge, Momo and the Kiki Challenge. The Tripling Jump Challenge or the Skull Breaker Challenge has already injured many in the US and Europe. Now it is also being followed in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Colleagues remember driver, conductor who died in TN accident

The death of driver V D Girish and conductor V R Baiju in the accident involving the Kerala StateRoad Transport Corporation bus in Tamil Nadu killing at least 20 people has come as a shock to many who knew them.The news about the tragedy an...

SC order on commissioning of women enabling, will give clarity moving forward: Army chief

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said the force has been championing gender equality and the Supreme Court order granting permanent commission to women officers will give it a lot of clarity moving forward. The Supreme Court on M...

UPDATE 2-BAE Systems predicts 2020 growth despite Saudi ban

Britains BAE Systems forecast another year of growth in 2020, saying the company was well-placed to take advantage of increased defense spending that could help to offset any future impact from a German ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia.F...

Man in Greater Noida held for offensive Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh CM

A man from Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly sharing an offensive Facebook post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has been identified as Chand Qureshi.A complaint against Qureshi was filed by some of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020