Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:07 IST
Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the government's case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers.

Japan has been criticised for its handling of the quarantine, as more than 620 people on board have been infected with the virus and two elderly passengers have died. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the quarantine may not have been sufficient.

But a report released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) showed that the onset of symptoms from confirmed cases of COVID-19 peaked on Feb. 7 before tailing off to zero by Feb. 15. Cases among the crew were observed to steadily increase, peaking on Feb. 13.

"The decline in the number of confirmed cases, based on reported onset dates, implies that the quarantine intervention was effective in reducing transmission among passengers," according to the report. Later transmission "appears to have occurred mostly among crew or within passenger cabins." The NIID is Japan's top research institute of infectious diseases.

More than 620 passengers have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb. 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board. The health ministry announced on Thursday that two passengers in their 80s had died, the first fatalities from the ship. The NIID report was "very reassuring," said Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist from Kobe University Hospital who had been one of the harshest critics of the quarantine. After visiting the ship, Iwata had posted YouTube videos decrying the infection controls he saw.

The videos got over a million views before Iwata took them down, saying at a press briefing on Thursday that the new data and reports of improved controls on the ship convinced him that the government had responded to his criticism. The United States, Canada, and other nations evacuated their citizens ahead of the Feb. 19 end of the quarantine. Remaining passengers have been released in batches and advised by health authorities to stay at home and monitor their condition.

The health ministry will provide assistance to those returning passengers, as there is still a risk they could develop symptoms, said Koji Wada, a professor at the International University of Health and Welfare in Tokyo. "We can say the quarantine has been done as we planned," said Wada, who has worked as an advisor on-site at the Diamond Princess. "I'm not sure if I can say it's a success."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Guru Ravidas Temple: Ex-MP moves SC, seeks contempt action against DDA, Delhi govt

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar moved the Supreme Court Thursday seeking contempt proceedings against the DDA and the Delhi government for allegedly wilfully and deliberately disobeying its orders allowing construction of a permanent struct...

VP Naidu asks youth to take interest in politics and country affairs

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the youth to take a firm resolve to shun negativism and join the forces of growth. He asked the youth to take the lead in fighting corruption, terrorism, extremism, religious fu...

Anviti Insurance Brokers expands presence in India, opens its 7th office in Delhi NCR - Noida

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 20 ANINewsVoir Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services, claims consultancy and risk management to corporate clients in India,...

UPDATE 1-More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.In all, three more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020