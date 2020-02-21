Science News Roundup: Japan released new data on Coronavirus; Scientific post links between coronavirus and AIDS

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research

One scientific post suggests links between the new coronavirus and AIDS, a second says it may have passed to people via snakes, while a third claim it is a pathogen from outer space. The emergence in China of a new human coronavirus that is causing an epidemic of flu-like disease has sparked a parallel viral spread: science – ranging from robust to rogue - is being conducted, posted and shared at an unprecedented rate.

Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections back quarantine strategy

Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the government's case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers. Japan has been criticized for its handling of the quarantine, as more than 620 people on board have been infected with the virus and two elderly passengers have died.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.