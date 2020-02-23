The coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 2,400 people is communist China's "largest public health emergency" since its founding, said President Xi Jinping on Sunday.

"It has the fastest transmission, widest range of infection and has been the most difficult to prevent and control," Xi said at a meeting on curbing the epidemic.

