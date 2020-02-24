Namibian experts laud China’s effort in combating spread of coronavirus

According to some Namibian experts, the government of China has been performing well in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The efforts of the Chinese government in controlling the virus, not letting it spread to the African countries are commendable and fruitful, cited Shaun Whittaker, a clinical psychologist. "So far we have not recorded any deaths due to the virus in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries. That is a sign that the Chinese government has informed and educated us on time and with right message about the virus. I am pleased to say that the government did exceptionally well. On the other hand, we also need to congratulate the African governments for supporting each other to fight the further spread of the virus especially if it comes to border controls," Shaun Whittaker said.

A student from Cameroon named Pavel is the first till date and the only African patient to be diagnosed with novel coronavirus pneumonia in China. After being diagnosed with novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) at the Jingzhou Thoracic Hospital of Hubei Province, Pavel had been actively cooperating with treatment.

"We need to be mindful about the fact that we are lucky to have the Chinese as our bilateral partners in some sectors such as the health sector. We should thank them for even informing the rest of the world about the outbreak on time," the Namibian clinical psychologist said.

