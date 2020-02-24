Left Menu
J-K admin directs health officials to implement Aadhaar linked birth registration by June

  Updated: 24-02-2020 21:59 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday directed health officials to fully implement the Aadhaar linked birth registration (ALBR) and civil registration system (CRS) till June this year, an official spokesperson said. Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo issued these directions while chairing a meeting convened here, he said.

Dulloo stressed on completion of all the technical formalities for successful implementation of the program, the spokesperson said. The commissioner also directed the officers to cover all associated hospitals, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and private hospitals under the scheme, he said.

Dulloo further advised the officials to start training the manpower, the spokesperson said. During the meeting, the representatives from Unique Identification Authority of India gave a detailed presentation about the process and benefits of the ALBR and CRS, saying the programs will quickly provide a unique identification to newborns.

