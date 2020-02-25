Drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing
Massachusetts, Feb 25 (AP) The drugmaker Moderna has shipped a potential coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing. Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.
More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States. More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.
Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, jumped nearly 16% in premarket trading. The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet. (AP)
