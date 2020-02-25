France reports two new coronavirus infections, one returning from Italy
Two more people were infected with the coronavirus in France on Tuesday, one a French man returning from a trip in the Lombardy region of Italy, the other a young Chinese woman returning to France from a trip to China, authorities said.
Health ministry director Jerome Salomon told reporters that both patients were in hospital and in good condition. The two new infections take the total number of people who have been infected in France to 14. One of those 14 people has died and 11 have been cured and have left the hospital.
