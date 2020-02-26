Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Scottish parliament approves free sanitary products for all women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 00:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Scottish parliament approves free sanitary products for all women
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Scottish parliament approved plans on Tuesday to make sanitary products freely available to all women, the first nation in the world to do so. The legislation would make tampons and sanitary pads available at designated public places such as community centers, youth clubs, and pharmacies, at an estimated annual cost of 24.1 million pounds ($31.2 million).

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed through its first stage with 112 votes in favor, none against and one abstention. It now moves to the second stage, where members of the devolved Scottish parliament can propose amendments. During the debate, the bill's proposer Monica Lennon said passing it would be a "milestone moment for normalizing menstruation in Scotland and sending out that real signal to people in this country about how seriously parliament takes gender equality."

Fellow lawmaker Alison Johnstone asked: "Why is it in 2020 that toilet paper is seen as a necessity but period products aren't? Being financially penalized for a natural bodily function is not equitable or just." In 2018, Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free sanitary products in schools, colleges, and universities.

Sanitary products in the United Kingdom are currently taxed at 5%. Former Prime Minister David Cameron's government said it wanted to end that "tampon tax", but that its hands were tied by European Union rules which set tax rates for certain products. The government announced it would drop the tax in 2016, but this has not happened yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lennon joined a rally gathered outside the Scottish parliament, and held a sign which said "Access to menstrual products is a right. Period." ($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring 61 people, including 20 children.The incident on Monday shook Germans sti...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program

The United States announced on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey for supporting Irans missile program.The State Department said the action included new sanctions agai...

Algerian leader to go to Saudi Arabia in first state visit since election

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, state media reported his first state visit since being elected in December. Tebboune is making the trip as Algeria seeks to build support for a summit meeting...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court skeptical of law against encouraging illegal immigration

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a federal law that made it a felony to encourage illegal immigrants to come or stay in the United States as they heard a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to revi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020