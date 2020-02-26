Coronavirus survey reveals WHO faces credibility crisis among Hongkongers

The majority of Honkongers do not trust coronavirus-related data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Beijing, according to the non-profit Lion Rock Institute think tank. According to an article published in Hong Kong Free Press, a telephone poll conducted among 576 residents over a weekend says that 76 per cent of respondents believed that data from the Chinese authorities was unreliable. 65 percent also said they do not trust media outlets or the WHO which may rely on such official data.

More than 80,000 people have been globally infected with the novel virus causing Covid-19, which was first detected in Hubei, China, Almost 2,700 people have died from the SARS-like disease. "All organizations around the world that [rely] on being credible in fighting this possible global pandemic to be highly aware of potential credibility problems," said the non-profit Institute.

As per Hong Kong Free Press, WHO, under the leadership of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly praised Beijing's response to the outbreak despite criticism that Chinese authorities acted too late and punished doctors who spoke out. According to Chinese state media, earlier this month, the UN body's director-general praised President Xi Jinping's "political commitment" and leadership: "China's speed, China's scale and China's efficiency... is the advantage of China's system," he said earlier this month, according to Chinese state media. (ANI)

