Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What the EU can do to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:03 IST
FACTBOX-What the EU can do to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Europe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy last week has raised the alarm in the European Union over the epidemic, which until then had been mostly confined to China. Measures to tackle the disease remain largely decided at the national level.

The EU coordinates the actions of its 27 member states but has little power to counter epidemics as states maintain exclusive competences on health measures, travel restrictions, and surveillance. Below is what the EU can and cannot do.

TRAVEL Most EU countries are members of the open-border Schengen area, which allows travelers and goods to cross frontiers without checks.

Governments can introduce temporary controls in the event of emergencies, such as during the 2015 migration crisis. These measures effectively limit cross-border travel and must be notified to the EU executive, the Commission. So far, no EU state has done so during the coronavirus emergency. Many EU countries have issued travel advisories to warn against non-essential trips to affected areas, including northern Italy.

France is currently the only EU state that has ordered a two-week quarantine for people returning from outbreak-hit areas in Italy. There is no EU-wide advice on travel, as it remains a national competence, but the Commission said it would develop an information template for travelers to and from high-risk zones.

SURVEILLANCE, PREVENTION The EU can only urge member states to share information about the epidemic on their territory but has no power to impose common monitoring measures.

States decide on how many tests are necessary to check the spread of the disease. Italy has conducted many more tests than other EU states, which might partly explain the higher number of cases there. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), an EU agency, provides guidance on risk assessment and infection prevention.

The Commission could propose joint procurement for face masks and other protective gear to reduce risks of possible shortages. MONEY

The EU has used its budget to help prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. This week the Commission announced 232 million euros ($252 million) to fight the disease at global level. Half of it will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) and 100 million will be spent on medical research for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics tools.

EU money has also been spent to repatriate EU citizens from outbreak-hit areas in China and Japan. The Commission is likely to allow EU countries affected by the epidemic to spend more to face the emergency, exempting this spending from EU fiscal rules.

$1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...

Cricket-Australian McGrath backs day-night tests to revive popularity

Five-day cricket remains the ultimate format for Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath, who believes day-night tests are the way forward for the format to survive in the age of the shorter Twenty20 version.The future of the longest for...

Singapore to charge Chinese nationals for breaching country's rules to contain coronavirus cases

In first case of coronavirus related offences, Singapore will charge a couple from China under the Infectious Diseases Act on Friday for giving false information, while another mans permanent residence status is being stripped for breaching...

IB staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhis riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived, officials said. Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020