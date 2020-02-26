Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Stroke risk and Apple watch; differences in Coronavirus travel advisories and more

Health News Roundup: Stroke risk and Apple watch; differences in Coronavirus travel advisories and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch can help reduce stroke risk

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple on a study that would explore if an iPhone app along with Apple Watch's health features can help reduce the risk of stroke. Last year, Apple's Heart study found that the watch could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, according to a study that explored the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems.

Coronavirus travel: national advice not all of a piece

Should travelers avoid parts of the world near coronavirus hotspots? Or go - but then tread carefully? The official advice they receive may depend on whether they live in Amsterdam, Helsinki, Madrid or Lagos. As the new coronavirus spreads from China, travel guidelines being issued by governments across the world all express notes of growing caution. But they contain subtle differences on where to avoid, how to behave and what to do after a trip.

Sports drinks cannot assure healthy sodium levels in endurance athletes

(Reuters Health) - Elite runners often turn to sports drinks to keep essential minerals in balance, but a new study shows these products can actually contribute to a dangerous medical condition when temperatures are high. The best way to avoid life-threatening hyponatremia - when the body's sodium levels dip dangerously low - is by training better, keeping fit, and avoiding excess water or sports drink consumption, researchers report in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine.

U.S. warned to prepare for coronavirus pandemic as Europe lockdowns spread

A second European hotel was in lockdown on Wednesday as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although a senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare. Austria sealed off the 108-room Grand Hotel Europa in the Alpine tourist hub of Innsbruck after an Italian receptionist tested positive for the flu-like virus that originated in China and has spread to about 30 countries.

San Francisco declares emergency over coronavirus

San Francisco declared a local emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday, despite having no cases, as U.S. officials urged Americans to prepare for the spread of infections within their communities. California's fourth-largest city said it made the move to boost its coronavirus preparedness and raise public awareness of risks the virus may spread to the city.

Honeymoon from hell: Coronavirus travel bans trap South Koreans abroad

The honeymoons of 34 South Korean newly-weds on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius turned into a holiday from hell after they were rounded up and held in isolation by authorities due to fears over the coronavirus, according to Seoul officials. And some 400 South Korean tourists were flown home from Israel on Tuesday on special chartered flights after more than two dozen Catholics on a trip to that country tested positive for the virus, prompting Israel to impose an entry ban.

Trump administration seeks $2.5 billion in funds to fight coronavirus

The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.5 billion to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, including more than $1 billion for vaccines, the White House said on Monday. With financial markets falling on concerns that the virus will have a significant impact on the global economy, the Trump administration is eager to show it is prepared to combat the virus despite the limited number of cases so far in the United States.

U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after infections surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signaled a change in tone for the Atlanta-based U.S. health agency, which had largely been focused on efforts to stop the virus from entering the country and quarantining individuals traveling from China.

Some see blood pressure, cholesterol meds as substitute for healthy habits

(Reuters Health) - People who start taking medication to lower their blood pressure and cholesterol may think they can drop healthy lifestyle habits, a study in Finland suggests. Researchers surveyed more than 41,000 people with no history of heart disease and found that those who started hypertension and cholesterol medications were more likely than those who didn't to cut back on exercise and put on extra weight.

Scottish parliament approves free sanitary products for all women

The Scottish parliament approved plans on Tuesday to make sanitary products freely available to all women, the first nation in the world to do so. The legislation would make tampons and sanitary pads available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies, at an estimated annual cost of 24.1 million pounds ($31.2 million).

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Delhi BJP defends city police, says force working 24 hours to keep people safe

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday defended the city police, saying it was working round-the-clock to provide security to people, even as he criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the forces working. Earlier in day...

106 arrested for Delhi violence, 18 FIRs registered: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the North East Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from Nor...

"What's making you scared? You're not dead in the fire": Residents allege police apathy

Residents of Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi shared horrific accounts of how their homes and shops were torched in the communal violence while they kept calling the police control room, where they were allegedly snubbed by officials. Distraug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020