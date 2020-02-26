Brazil Health Ministry confirms first case of new coronavirus

Brazil's Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who recently visited Italy.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government has already taken measures to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.