Brazil Health Ministry confirms first case of new coronavirus
Brazil's Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who recently visited Italy.
Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government has already taken measures to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Italy
- Latin America
- Sao Paulo
ALSO READ
How Brazil's JBS became collateral damage in war between billionaires
How Brazil's JBS became collateral damage in war between billionaires
Brazil prosecutors seek to remove ex-missionary from indigenous post
UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutors seek to remove ex-missionary from indigenous post
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints active-duty general as chief of staff