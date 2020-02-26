Lebanon health ministry confirms second case of coronavirus

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the country's second case of coronavirus on Wednesday and said the patient was quarantined after returning from a religious trip to Iran.

The woman arrived in Lebanon last week on the same flight as the first case and had been in quarantine at a Beirut hospital since showing symptoms on Monday, the ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.