Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a "stable" condition, the health minister said on Wednesday.
"Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control," Health Minister Zafar Mirza tweeted.
One of the cases was detected in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, a provincial official said. It was not immediately clear where the second infected person was based.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Gareth Jones
- Karachi