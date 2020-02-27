Health News Roundup: UK conducts random coronavirus testing; Greece confirms first coronavirus case and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK conducts random coronavirus testing as part of early warning plan

Britain has started random tests for the new coronavirus on patients with flu-like symptoms as part of an early warning system in case the outbreak of COVID-19 becomes more widespread, a senior health official said. Britain has so far had 13 cases of people testing positive for infection with the new coronavirus. An outbreak in northern Italy worsened on Wednesday, and the epidemic has spread to Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and France via visitors who were recently in northern Italy.

Greece confirms first coronavirus case, a woman back from Milan

A Greek woman who recently returned home from northern Italy became Greece's first coronavirus case and is being closely monitored, while authorities have ordered the closing of one school in Thessaloniki, the health ministry said on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available on the previous movements of the 38-year-old woman, though Greek media said she had returned to Greece from Milan by air on Feb.

23. Horse riding plus brain-building exercises may help kids with autism, ADHD

(Reuters Health) - A combination of horseback riding and brain-building activities may help improve motor skills in children with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism-spectrum disorders and ADHD, a small study suggests. The combination of approaches over several months appeared to produce measurable improvements in dexterity, coordination, and strength, researchers report in Frontiers in Veterinary Science, and many parents noted their child showed behavioral improvements as well.

Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East. Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like virus that originated from China late last year and has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than the SARS coronavirus.

Worried Chinese turn to online doctor consultations amid coronavirus outbreak

Spooked by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations in droves for advice about possible coronavirus symptoms - a boon for a fledgling industry that has struggled to win over customers. Due to the epidemic, hundreds of millions of Chinese are stuck at home due to quarantine restrictions imposed by authorities or companies. Even if not under quarantine, many are too worried to venture for long outside or to visit a hospital for other ailments as they fear they might catch the highly contagious virus.

Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any "cities and districts" in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported. There were however plans to impose some restriction at holy Shi'ite sites and cancel some sermons on Friday, the Islamic Republic's traditional day of public prayer said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

Coronavirus lockdown: the heroes risking their health for Italy's 'red zone'

"There are me and my shadow," primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo says, standing alone in a usually bustling car park in northern Italy's coronavirus "red zone". The car park in Casalpusterlungo, one of the 10 small towns that have effectively been closed off from the outside world by a quarantine order, is next to a street full of bars and restaurants that would, in normal circumstances, be packed.

Carnival-going German couple contract coronavirus, authorities fear it has spread

A German couple who have contracted the coronavirus had taken part in local carnival celebrations and also visited the Netherlands in the 10 days before they were diagnosed, officials said on Wednesday. Authorities in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia are now racing to stop the coronavirus spreading and are tracking down people the couple has been in contact with in their home district of Heinsberg.

Trump says cable TV overplays coronavirus, U.S health officials tell Americans to prepare

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, even as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely local outbreak. Trump on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that CNN and MSNBC, both of which frequently criticize him, "are doing everything possible to make (the coronavirus) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets," adding: "USA in great shape!"

Three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine's human trials too aggressive: FDA

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Wednesday that the three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine to enter human trials may be too aggressive. "We're hoping in next quarter or 2 there will be a vaccine that will be ready to move" into human trials, Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a conference in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.