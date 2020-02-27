Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lancet withdraws Chinese nurses' letter after they say it was not first-hand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:25 IST
Lancet withdraws Chinese nurses' letter after they say it was not first-hand

British medical journal the Lancet on Thursday retracted a letter from two Chinese nurses purporting to be on the front line of the coronavirus fight, saying the authors had requested that it be withdrawn because it was not a first-hand account. In the letter, published in the journal on Feb. 24, the nurses, who work at hospitals in the southern province of Guangdong, said they had gone to Wuhan, the city at the centre of the epidemic, to work in isolation wards and described the challenges of working long hours in extreme conditions.

"On Feb. 26, 2020, we were informed by the authors of this correspondence that the account described therein was not a first-hand account, as the authors had claimed, and that they wished to withdraw the piece. We have therefore taken the decision to retract this correspondence," the Lancet said. It gave no further explanation.

The letter generated attention given China's strict control over the flow of information about the virus, and its clampdown on criticism of authorities' handling of the crisis, including censorship of social media posts. On Wednesday, a medical team sent by Guangdong province to help in Wuhan posted an online statement to a newspaper saying the two were not part of the team and their description of conditions was not accurate.

The two nurses could not immediately be reached for comment. The Third Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, where one of the letter's authors, Zeng Yingchun, works, said Zeng did not go to Wuhan and declined further comment when contacted by Reuters. Zeng did not reply to an email from Reuters.

The other author, Zhen Yan, works at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital, according to the Lancet. A person answering the phone there on Thursday said they were not aware of the matter. On a second call, a person said there was no such employee by that name.

Sixth Tone, a news website backed by the Shanghai city government, reported that a person in the acupuncture department at Sun Yat Sen hospital said that Zhen had not shown up for work on Thursday. More than 3,000 medical staff in China have been infected by the virus, an official at China's National Health Commission said on Monday. At least nine have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Job insecurity can change your personality for the worse

In addition to the mental health of the individual, job insecurity can also prove to be detrimental for the personality of those experiencing the condition, suggests a study. The new research which was conducted by the researchers of RMIT U...

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020