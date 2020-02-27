Left Menu
Development News Edition

Using e-cigarettes may alter oral microbiome, increase gum disease risk: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:45 IST
Using e-cigarettes may alter oral microbiome, increase gum disease risk: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Scott.af.mil

Vaping may alter the community of different species of bacteria living in the mouth, making users more prone to inflammation and infection, according to a study that may lead to stronger interventions against e-cigarette use The study, published in the journal iScience, noted that the mouth harbors many microbial species (microbiome) that colonize our respiratory and digestive tracts, and said smoking raises the risk of gum disease by fostering an environment conducive for infection-causing bacteria to flourish.

"Given the popularity of vaping, it is critical that we learn more about the effects of e-cigarette aerosols on the oral microbiome and host inflammatory responses in order to better understand the impact of vaping on human health," said Xin Li, study co-author from New York University (NYU) in the US "The oral microbiome is of interest to us because research shows that changes in its microbial community as a result of environmental and host factors contribute to a range of health issues, including cavities, gum disease, halitosis, and medical conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancers," said Deepak Saxena, another co-author from NYU.

In the study, Saxena and his colleagues examined e-cigarette vapor and its influence on the oral microbiome and immune health. They also evaluated how vaping affects the infection efficiency of oral pathogens in cell lines The scientists studied the oral microbiome of 119 human participants from three groups -- e-cigarette users, regular cigarette smokers, and those who had never smoked. They found that gum disease or infection was significantly higher among cigarette smokers (72.5 percent), followed by e-cigarette users (42.5 percent), and non-smokers (28.2 percent).

The researchers observed different microorganisms in the saliva of e-cigarette users, cigarette smokers, and non-smokers. They said e-cigarette users had an abundance of Porphyromonas bacteria, while an increase in Veillonella bacteria was found in both e-cigarette and cigarette users "The predominance of these periodontal pathogens in the mouths of e-cigarette users and traditional smokers are a reflection of compromised periodontal health," Li said.

The scientists also found that the altered microbiome in e-cigarette users influenced the local host immune environment compared to non-smokers and cigarette smokers. According to the study, e-cigarette aerosols made cells prone to bacterial infection, pointing to a greater risk for infection in e-cigarette users "Our study suggests that vaping electronic cigarettes causes shifts in the oral environment and highly influences the colonization of complex microbial biofilms, which raises the risk for oral inflammation and infection," Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Germany considering stimulus programme to counter coronavirus impact - Handelsblatt

The German government is considering launching a fiscal stimulus programme if the coronavirus epidemic hits the economy hard, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing government sources.We are currently looking into various s...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Greek islanders strike over new migrant camps, government says no alternativeGreek island residents went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government pl...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Presidential hopeful Warren latest to press BlackRock on climateU.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of several vying to be the Democratic partys presidential nominee, this week press...

'Guns of Banaras' a tribute to Vinod Khanna: Director Sekhar Suri

Director Sekhar Suri said his soon-to-be-released film Guns of Banaras is a tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna, who features in a pivotal role in the movie Suri said he has always admired Khannas work and collaborating with the veteran acto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020