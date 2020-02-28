Left Menu
Development News Edition

India issues temporary ban on air travels from Japan, South Korea

In view of the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government on Friday announced a temporary suspension of the visa on arrival facility for nationals of Japan and South Korea.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:08 IST
India issues temporary ban on air travels from Japan, South Korea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the recent coronavirus outbreak, the government on Friday announced a temporary suspension of the visa on arrival facility for nationals of Japan and South Korea. "In view of the recent outbreak of coronavirus, visa on arrival facility has been temporarily suspended for nationals of Japan and South Korea," Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, said.

The total number of virus affected cases in South Korea has risen to 2,022, including 13 deaths. Health authorities have zeroed in on the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where it has since mushroomed into the largest epidemic of the coronavirus outside China, according to The New York Times. Yonhap news agency, a South Korean daily, has further stated in one of its reports that more than 50 countries have restricted the entry of travelers from South Korea with bans or tougher quarantine procedures over coronavirus concerns.

27 countries have entry bans on South Koreans and foreigners who have visited the Asian country in the past few weeks. They include Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jamaica and two others. A few more European countries began to toughen quarantine procedures for people from South Korea, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Iceland and Croatia.

Many of these countries have added China, Japan, Singapore and Italy -- where major outbreaks of the virus have occurred -- on their quarantine lists. That puts the number of countries with tightened quarantine processes at 25, including China. The coronavirus, officially known as COVID19, has originated last year in Wuhan, the capital of central Chinese province of Hubei.

China's National Health Commission reported on Friday at least 44 new deaths from the coronavirus infection as of the end of Thursday, bringing to 2,788 the number of fatalities nationwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast DelhiA bench of Chief Justice D N Patel a...

Normalcy has returned to large extent in northeast Delhi, says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today. Joint Commissioner Mishra was patrolling the C...

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday to pick PM -speaker

Malaysias parliament will not hold a special session on Monday to decide on the next prime minister, its speaker said, a day after interim premier Mahathir Mohamad said the legislative body would do so. The speaker, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, ...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020