Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total reaches 41 - health official

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:09 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:09 IST
Thailand recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 41 since January, a senior health official said on Friday. The new case is a 25-year-old Thai man, a tour guide who recently returned from South Korea and was diagnosed with the virus on Feb. 24, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary said in a news conference.

So far, 28 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home and 13 are still being treated in hospitals. More than 2,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

