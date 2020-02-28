Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak "getting bigger" after Nigeria case - WHO

Coronavirus outbreak is "getting bigger", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa's first case, reiterating its warning that the virus could reach most "if not all countries". WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that it was looking into reports of some people getting re-infected, which would include reviewing how were tests taken, adding: "But in general a person who had coronavirus infection would be immune at least for a while."

A WHO mission to Iran - which has now reported 388 cases and 34 deaths - is supposed to start early next week, and is still being put together, he said.

