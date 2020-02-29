Women with disabilities at higher risk of unintended pregnancies, says study

A study has claimed that women with disabilities are at higher risk of unintended pregnancies as compared to normal women. The report is published in the journal "Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health".

Using data from the National Survey of Family Growth, researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that females with independent living challenges, or those who may have difficulty completing day-to-day tasks such as banking or shopping without assistance, have the highest risk for unintended pregnancy. "Women with hearing loss or cognitive disability also showed higher proportions of unintended pregnancy, compared with women without disabilities," reveals the study.

"In general, women who experience unplanned or unwanted pregnancy are less likely to obtain timely prenatal care. Unfortunately, delayed care can contribute to poorer pregnancy outcomes. This concern is greatly exacerbated when we consider women with disabilities. Many already have complex health care needs and are more susceptible to pregnancy complications or postpartum depression," said author Willi Horner-Johnson, Ph.D. While additional research is needed to pinpoint exact factors, Horner-Johnson believes the high proportions of unintended pregnancies among women with disabilities may be linked to societal views. (ANI)

