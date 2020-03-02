Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daytime sleepiness linked with diabetes, cancer risk in elderly: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:58 IST
Daytime sleepiness linked with diabetes, cancer risk in elderly: Study

Experiencing daytime sleepiness may be associated with the risk of many diseases, including diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure in older people, according to a study The condition called hypersomnolence is defined as excessive daytime sleepiness even after having seven or more hours of sleep, the researchers said.

It can be debilitating for some people, affecting the way that they perform at work and in other daily activities, they said "Paying attention to sleepiness in older adults could help doctors predict and prevent future medical conditions," said study author Maurice M Ohayon, of Stanford University in the US.

"Older adults and their family members may want to take a closer look at sleeping habits to understand the potential risk for developing a more serious medical condition," Ohayon said The study involved 10,930 people, with 34 per cent of the participants 65 years or older.

Researchers interviewed participants over the phone two times, three years apart In the first interview, 23 per cent of people over 65 met the criteria for excessive sleepiness.

In the second interview, 24 per cent reported excessive sleepiness. Of those, 41 per cent said the sleepiness was a chronic problem The study found that people who reported sleepiness in the first phone interview had a 2.3 times greater risk of developing diabetes or high blood pressure three years later than those who did not experience sleepiness.

They were also twice as likely to develop cancer, accrding to the researchers Of the 840 people who reported sleepiness at the first interview, 52 people, or 6.2 per cent, developed diabetes compared to 74 people, or 2.9 per cent of those who were never sleepy during the day.

Of the 840 people who reported sleepiness, 20 people, or 2.4 per cent, developed cancer compared to 21 people, or 0.8 per cent of those who were never sleepy during the day The results remained the same after researchers adjusted for other factors that could affect daytime sleepiness, such as gender and sleep apnea.

People who reported daytime sleepiness during both interviews had a 2.5 times greater risk of developing heart disease, the researchers said People who reported sleepiness only in the second interview were 50 per cent more likely to also have diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue, such as arthritis, tendinitis and lupus, than those who did not have daytime sleepiness, tehy said.

The researchers noted a limitation of the study was that it relied on participants' memories, rather than monitoring their sleep length and quality, and daytime sleepiness in a sleep clinic The study will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada, from April 25 to May 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Inquiry into London's Grenfell fire suspended as protesters shout "what's the point?"

The inquiry into the fire the killed 72 people at Londons Grenfell Tower was briefly suspended on Monday as protesters started shouting out, angered by a decision to partially shield some witnesses from prosecution. Yells of its a disgrace ...

"No sense of celebration" as Israel holds third election in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the countrys third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclus...

Kerala Minister inaugurates foreign language training centre

Kerala Minister for Labour and Skills, T P Ramakrishnan on Monday inaugurated the Foreign Language Training Centre at Inkel Business Park in Angamaly area of Ernakulam district. Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishnan said Our Governments ai...

Cycling-Olympic events with no fans possible, says British Cycling performance director

British Cyclings performance director Stephen Park has raised the possibility of some Olympic events taking place without spectators if the coronavirus crisis does not subside.Park, who joined British Cycling in 2016, remains confident that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020