Members of Italy's Lombardy regional government tested for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:19 IST
All members of the local government of Italy's Lombardy region, the area worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, will undergo tests after a councillor tested positive for the illness, authorities said on Monday.

Around 90% of the 1,694 cases in Italy are concentrated in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna where regional authorities have a central role in combating the spreading crisis. The region said that a planned visit to hospitals in three of the towns in Lombardy at the centre of the crisis had to be called off while the tests were completed.

Once results were known "we will activate the procedures envisaged by the protocols of the region, the Health Ministry and the ISS National Health Institute," the regional government said in a statement. Italy, the European country worst affected by the outbreak so far, has recorded 34 deaths and seen economic sectors from manufacturing to tourism hit by a plunge in orders.

Several international airlines including Lufthansa Delta Airlines and countries, such as the Czech Republic, have reduced or suspended flights to Italian cities, including Milan. While Milan cathedral was re-opened to the public on Monday, schools and universities remain closed and many companies have told staff to work from home.

The top of UniCredit skyscraper in Milan was lit in red, white and green - the colours of the Italian flag - in a sign of solidarity with the people hit by the virus. The case of the Lombardy councillors underlines the potential risk to management of the coronavirus crisis if officials fall victim in significant numbers. So far the deputy health minister of Iran is the most senior official anywhere to test positive for the disease.

Lombardy regional governor Attilio Fontana and the councillor responsible for welfare Giulio Gallera, among the main public faces of the crisis management effort, are among those who will be tested. Fontana had already placed himself into voluntary partial quarantine after an assistant tested positive. He isolated himself in a room in his office in the regional government headquarters, an Italian daily reported.

