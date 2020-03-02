UK ready to use "all levers" to prepare for coronavirus

Britain will use all levers at its disposal to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman said that Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Treasury had been in discussions with the Bank Of England about the virus but that the budget would go ahead on March 11.

"The government stands ready to use all levers at its disposal to ensure we are as prepared as we can be," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.