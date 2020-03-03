TUI plans for budget cuts, hiring freeze due to coronavirus outbreak

European holiday company TUI said on Monday it plans to cut administrative budget, freeze hiring and postpone non-critical projects, following weaker bookings last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this point in time, we only see a marginal effect on our operations," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.