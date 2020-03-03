Mainland China reports 125 new coronavirus cases, down from day earlier

Mainland China had 125 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 202 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,151.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,943 as of the end of Monday, up by 31 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 31 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 24 people died.

