Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:53 IST
Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday his government was ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures if needed to protect the country's already fragile economy from the negative effects of the coronavirus. Abe, who has come under fire for his handling of the crisis, has pledged to focus over the next couple weeks on halting the spread of the virus in Japan, where the number of infections has almost reached 1,000. Twelve people have died.

The outbreak comes at a critical time for Japan, raising the spectre of a potential second quarter of negative economic growth just as the country prepares to host the summer Olympic Games in July and August. "We've already compiled a spending package to forestall various risks" funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March and next fiscal year's budget, Abe told parliament on Tuesday.

"We'll scrutinise the impact of the coronavirus on the global and Japanese economies. If further steps are deemed necessary, we will take action without hesitation," he added. Abe's remarks came a day after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda signalled the central bank's readiness to stabilise markets if necessary.

The government in December approved record budget spending for the coming fiscal year, part of which will be used to fund a $122 billion fiscal package to boost growth hit by the U.S.-China trade war and an Oct. 1 sales tax hike. The budget needs parliament approval to take effect, and is still being deliberated in the upper house of the Diet.

Abe's administration has been reluctant to sign off on fresh spending before the budget formally passes parliament, for fear of drawing criticism that its existing spending plan was insufficient to prop up the economy. So far, government steps to deal with the epidemic have all been funded by reserves it sets aside for emergency needs.

Japan's economy suffered a contraction in the December quarter and may shrink again in the current quarter due to the health crisis, which has disrupted supply chains and hit retailers reliant on inbound tourism, analysts say. CRITICISMS

The bulk of Japan's confirmed coronavirus cases and half the recorded deaths were passengers who caught the pathogen on the Carnival Cruises Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast near Tokyo for several days last month. Abe's handling of that incident and subsequent attempts to halt the spread of the virus have been criticised both at home and abroad.

His decision to ask schools to shut down until spring break late in March to prevent the spread of the virus has angered parents scrambling to arrange childcare. In response, Abe said the government would create a fund to subsidise workers who had to take time off work to care for their children.

Abe, who returned to office in 2012 and is now Japan's longest-serving premier, has made hosting the Tokyo Olympics a top priority of his tenure. Officials have repeatedly denied that they are considering postponing or canceling the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, Mar 3 AFP Australias only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June. Australian Associated Press closure was announced at a staff meeting in the companys...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said. Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020