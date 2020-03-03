Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Guangdong to require visitors from virus-hit countries to undergo quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 09:14 IST
China's Guangdong to require visitors from virus-hit countries to undergo quarantine

China's Guangdong province will require travelers arriving from countries and regions with severe coronavirus outbreaks to quarantine themselves for 14 days, the government-backed Nanfang Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday. Guangdong is a major manufacturing and export hub.

The report, which did not specify which countries Guangdong was targeting, said this was part of the province's efforts to strengthen health policy in view of how the epidemic was spreading outside China. It said that between Feb. 27 to March 1, 1,496 people had entered the province from overseas areas hit hard by the virus but to date tests had shown that none had been infected. The virus was first detected in China in December and spread around the world, but new cases have been dropping in China recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, Mar 3 AFP Australias only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June. Australian Associated Press closure was announced at a staff meeting in the companys...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said. Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020