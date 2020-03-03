Left Menu
Aadithya Hearing Solutions Spreads Awareness on Hearing Care and Importance of Better Hearing Quality on World Hearing Day

On the occasion of World Hearing Day 2020, Aadithya Hearing Solutions, a Siemens Best Sound Center is all set to organize a month long Hearing Camp starting from March 3rd, 2020. Everyone is welcome to walk in to the Malleshwaram and Rajajinagar branch between 10am - 6pm.

"As 3rd March 2020 is World Hearing Day, we took it upon us to educate people on Hearing impairment, hearing issues and solutions available for it. It is an initiative to spread awareness on the importance of early identification and intervention for hearing loss. It is very important to educate people on how to prevent hearing disability and to promote ear and hearing care across the city. We want everyone to come and take a hearing check-up. Let's all give importance for the most neglected Human body part - Ears," said Raghavendra Deekshith, Director, Aadithya Hearing Solutions.

This month, the commitment is to enable existing hearing aid users to motivate and use their hearing aids.

Aadithya Hearing Solutions will be offering free batteries to its patients. A suitable battery will be handed over to the user, irrespective of any brand of hearing aid. Hearing aids of any model, and in any condition can be exchanged and the user can avail a fantastic value on purchase of new hearing aid in this period.

Established in the year 2013, Aadithya Hearing Solutions has served over more than 3000 happy patients. They have successfully organized a number of camps, free hearing check-ups on a regular basis in association with major international service organizations and events in Bangalore. Standing with the theme 'Hearing for Life,' 'Don't let hearing loss limit you,' they are still able to believe in 'Better Hearing for Everyone,' because of the customer reviews every now and then.

Raghavendra Deekshith further said, "Hearing-impairment is a flaw that the person suffering from it has no control over. Many people live with unidentified hearing loss, often failing to realize that they are missing out on certain sounds and words, which leads to the feeling of missing out. Checking one's hearing is the first step towards addressing the issue."

This day aims to raise awareness regarding hearing loss, a condition that affects millions of people across the world. The condition is such that it can affect the day-to-day functioning of people. On World Hearing Day, the idea is to raise awareness and promote 'Hearing for Life.' Don't let hearing loss limit anyone.

About Aadithya Hearing Solutions

Aadithya Hearing Solutions is the realization of combined objectives of Siemens Hearing Instruments Ltd. In these times of big strides in the kingdom of technology, we wanted to make the most of it while helping people. Our aim is to bring up a service that helps hearing-disabled to achieve the best possible alternative to overcome the defect.

Our Bangalore branches are managed by one of the best audiologists, who have over 12 years of fertile experience in the industry. They have been driving the service from the time the organization has been founded.

We have been recognized as one of the best organizations for providing the world-class hearing solutions. Our service motto is very essentially backed by one of the greatest technologies of all times (Siemens). Our laboratories are equipped with machineries that are well-maintained and furnish accurate results for the diagnosis and treatment for hearing issues.

For more details, visit http://www.aadithyahearingaid.com/index.html

Media Contact:
Raghavendra Deekshith
vradithya@gmail.com
+91-9632662255
Director, Aadithya Hearing Solutions

