Beijing to quarantine travellers from S.Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy

All travellers entering Beijing from the virus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Deputy Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Government, Chen Bei, said on Tuesday.

Shanghai earlier said it would also compel visitors who had recently travelled to countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of isolation, but it did not name the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.