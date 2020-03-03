Left Menu
Prime Minister Oli in hospital for 2nd kidney transplant

  • Kathmandu
  Updated: 03-03-2020 14:58 IST
Prime Minister Oli in hospital for 2nd kidney transplant
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu for his second kidney transplant after suffering from a serious illness, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Oli, 68, had his first kidney transplant some twelve years ago. He was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Monday for the treatment.

Oli, who suffered a renal dysfunction in September, could not immediately undergo surgery because of other health problems. He was undergoing a regular dialysis regimen. Doctors are preparing to perform a kidney transplant on Oli on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

A team of doctors, led by Dr. Prem Raj Gyawali, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon will perform the surgery. Prime minister Oli underwent his first renal transplantation surgery in 2007 at the Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, after both, his kidneys failed. He has been on a single kidney since then.

"After a few days of hospital stay, I will resume my job with additional energy and confidence," he said before going to the hospital.

