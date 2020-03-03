Ukraine reports first coronavirus case - health official
Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Ihor Kuzin, the acting head of the Health Ministry's public health center, told Reuters on Tuesday.
The man was hospitalized on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi, having traveled to Ukraine from Italy via Romania, Kuzin said.
The coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travelers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
