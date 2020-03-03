Left Menu
Qatar defence exhibition cancelled as coronavirus spreads in Gulf

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar's Dimdex defense exhibition due to be held this month has been canceled as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the Gulf and wider Middle East. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died.

The March 16-18 Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) was scheduled to take place at the city's exhibition center DECC. It was canceled after consultations with public health officials and the government, according to a statement on its website.

