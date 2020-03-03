Coronavirus kills 77, infects 2,336 in Iran - deputy health minister

Seventy seven people have died and 2,336 have been infected by the coronavirus, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in an announcement on state TV on Tuesday.

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus outside of China, where the virus originated.

