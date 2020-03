A book fair in the eastern German city of Leipzig has been cancelled in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Focus Magazine reported on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the fair declined to comment on the report. She said the fair would issue a statement in due course.

