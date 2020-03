Japan on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus infections in Osaka, western Japan, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, Kyodo newswire reported.

The woman had visited a music venue in nearby Osaka that has been the source of several infections, Kyodo said.

