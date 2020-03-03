Head of Iran's emergency medical services infected with coronavirus - ILNA

The head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, has been infected with coronavirus, the ILNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kolivand's "health is good and there is no need for concern", the office said in a statement, according to ILNA.

Seventy seven Iranians have died from coronavirus and 2336 have been infected, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.