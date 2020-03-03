G7 vows to use "all appropriate tools" to combat downside risk from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday said they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks from the fast-spreading coronavirus. In a joint statement, they said G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus.

They said central banks would continue to fulfill their mandate and support price stability and economic growth.

