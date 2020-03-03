Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYST VIEW 5-G7 vows "all appropriate tools" to battle virus damage but no specifics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:53 IST
ANALYST VIEW 5-G7 vows "all appropriate tools" to battle virus damage but no specifics

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they were committed to using "all appropriate policy tools" to support economic growth but stopped short of outlining specific measures to contain damage from the coronavirus.

Expectations of a coordinated policy response by developed economies have risen in recent days but the statement confirmed an earlier Reuters report that the group was not ready to announce concrete policy steps. European shares shed gains, the yen rose and bond yields fell, reflecting markets' disappointment. But the message failed to dent bets on policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks -- a 50 basis-point rate cut remains priced for the Fed's March 18 meeting.

Here are analyst views on the G7 statement KALLUM PICKERING, SENIOR ECONOMIST, BERENBERG, LONDON: "Policymakers are getting out early and ahead of a any major disruptions outside China that could come from the coronavirus outbreak....If the risks become a reality, fiscal and monetary policy do not have the full tools to face this shock."

"That doesn't mean it cannot be effective and help stem a market panic...Fiscal policy can also deal with firms that have cash flow problems if there's a shut down in the economy." "Fundamentally the global economy is in good shape and not ready for a recession. Once these temporary stresses have passed the economy should spring back."

ANTOINE BOUVET, SENIOR RATES STRATEGIST, ING, LONDON "The statement was in line with expectations, saying they will monitor the situation without any specifics."

"You need to look at the country-by-country reaction as this will differ. We expect a 50 bps cut from the Fed in the U.S. for instance, and nothing from the ECB in March." STEPHEN GALLO, EUROPEAN HEAD OF FX STRATEGY AT BMO GROUP "Given the nature of these crises and the fact this is a supply shock, there's not much central banks can do. Monetary policy is relatively ineffective when people are bedridden with a virus. Co-ordination of policy is tough even when you don't have a fragmented situation globally. Different countries have different degrees of capacity to respond to the distress in financial markets."

SCOTT BROWN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT RAYMOND JAMES IN ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA "Yesterday there were a lot of news reports saying that people were excited that the G7 finance ministers and central bankers were going to get together and do something about it. I don't think there is a whole lot they can do."

"You may see some rate cuts in the United States but rates are already pretty low in the rest of the world. There isn't a whole lot of scope for fiscal policy but that sentiment seemed to fuel a lot of the strength yesterday." SAMEER GOEL, CHIEF STRATEGIST ASIA MACRO, DEUTSCHE BANK, SINGAPORE "It's not an economic shock, it's a shock driven by a non-economic factor. It's still not clear how big the problem ultimately is, or could be, and until you know that, it's hard to know how much medicine to apply to it."

DAISUKE UNO, CHIEF STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI BANK CORP, TOKYO "You can't give what you haven't got. That is more or less true of every (G7) country. The euro zone and Japan already have negative interest rates, effective limit of monetary easing even if they want to. As for fiscal stimulus, it may have some effect after the epidemic is over but it cannot make people go out to spend.

SELENA LING, HEAD OF RESEARCH AND STRATEGY, OCBC, SINGAPORE "G7 communiques have certainly lost most of their weight in recent years, they just have a hodgepodge of things they want to do and things they are hoping to do.

"I don't think (talk) is enough to reclaim all the lost ground."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Stoppage-time penalty earns Indian Arrows a dramatic point against Punjab

Givson Singh converted a penalty during the stoppage-time to help Indian Arrows earn a dramatic 1-1 draw against second-placed Punjab FC at the Cooperage Stadium here on Tuesday. Hero I-League veteran Sanju Pradhan had opened the scoring in...

Chanel swaps skirts for jodhpurs at Paris Fashion Week

Loose, studded trousers split open at the sides and jodhpur-style looks took centre stage at Chanel on Tuesday, as models walked in twos and threes down a vast mirrored floor that served as a runway at one of Paris Fashion Weeks last big sh...

No COVID-19 case in AP, state alert to tackle situation:Dy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister A K K Srinivas said here on Tuesday there was no impact of the deadly novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in the state but the health machinery was on full alert to handle the situation. Rapid response teams, com...

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

Washington, Mar 3 AFP The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday implemented an emergency rate cut, responding to the growing economic risk caused by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called forIn a unani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020