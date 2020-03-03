No Coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Tuesday stated that there was no case of Coronavirus in the state and asked people to remain calm. While addressing media at the state secretariat, Srinivas said, "People of AP need not panic about Coronavirus; there is no virus in the state. Some baseless rumours are spreading in the state, but people should not believe them. Our Chief Minister is holding a review on this matter every day. State medical and the health department is on high alert."

As a precautionary measure, 8 isolation wards have been set up in the state. "We are setting up isolation rooms also as per the suggestions of the central government. Isolation rooms will be set up in places like Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kakinada, Nellore, etc. The government is providing masks as well," he added. The Central government is going to organise a workshop on March 6 on the subject of how to face Coronavirus. Based on that, a state-level workshop will be held on March 9.

"People should take proper precautions to save themselves from getting infected. Awareness should be created regarding the virus, "he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.