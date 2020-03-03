Spanish health workers isolated after 5 infected

Barcelona, Mar 3 (AP) About 100 health workers are under isolation in northern Spain and at least 120 others are being closely watched by authorities after at least five doctors and nurses were infected with the new virus in hospitals. The Basque region health minister, Nekane Murga, says authorities in the northern region are also speeding up procedures to hire new doctors to make it up for possible shortages of health professionals in coming months.

A virus cluster in the city of Vitoria is one of two local infection sources being closely watched by authorities. The other is in a town near Madrid where cases have been linked to the activities of a religious group. Authorities on Tuesday said Spain has 149 virus cases, 35 more than the previous day.

Spain's health emergency coordination center says most of the infections have been traced to overseas travel, mainly to Italy. Spain has had no deaths linked to the outbreak. (AP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.