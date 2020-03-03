Left Menu
We are extra vigilant after more coronavirus cases reported in India: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said continuous vigilance is required as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:48 IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that continuous vigilance is required as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. "In the first phase, we took prompt action and controlled it well. We have to be very cautious as other places in India have now reported confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Our surveillance has to be continued strictly," said Shailaja.

The Health Minister said they have decided to strengthen the monitoring in airports. "If a person is coming from the affected region with any symptom he/she will be directly shifted to the isolation ward. If they don't have symptoms they will be referred for home quarantine," she added.

"Three patients who were initially tested positive have recovered. In continuous tests, they have tested negative. Now we have below 30 people in hospitals with mild symptoms," the health minister stated. Shailaja had earlier said that a 36-year-old patient, who was admitted to the Government Medical College in Ernakulam upon his return from Malaysia, did not die of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

