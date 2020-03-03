WHO hails "good news" as Congo sees no new Ebola cases in 2 weeks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has now gone two weeks without a reporting a single new case of Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, signalling that the outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic fever there is coming to an end.

"This is very good news, not just for me, but for the whole world," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in a telephone briefing. "And especially for the thousands of health workers who have sacrificed so much in the fight against Ebola."

