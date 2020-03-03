Vatican says pope only has a cold, symptoms not related 'to other pathologies'

Pope Francis only has a cold and is "without any symptoms related to other pathologies," the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The statement followed a report in an Italian newspaper that said the pope had tested negative for coronavirus. It did not say whether the pope had been given a test for the virus. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Chris Reese)

