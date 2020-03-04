Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:09 IST
What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about coronavirus: U.S. central bank jumps in

The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an attempt to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Stock markets, which began factoring in central bank responses on Monday, fell. Analysts and investors are questioning if the Fed's booster will be enough in the long run if the virus continues to spread.

Meanwhile, the G7 released a statement vowing to use "all appropriate tools" to combat risks to the global economy. The spread

Overnight tallies of new confirmed cases underline just how much the outbreak has evolved from its Chinese origins. The number of cases globally now exceeds 90,911 across 77 countries and territories with at least 3,123 deaths reported. Just 125 new cases were reported in China on Tuesday. There were more than 600 in South Korea, 542 in Iran and 523 in Italy.

In Iran, where the death toll has risen to 77, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged people to wash their hands in a state address, where he also described the outbreaks as "not something extraordinary." In the United States, more than 100 cases have been reported with two cases in New York. Six deaths in Washington have prompted fears for elderly patients in nursing homes.

See a graphic of the spread here: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html Containment still top priority

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of the epidemic spreading was now very high at a global level, but there was evidence that surveillance was working in South Korea and containment was possible. "We are in uncharted territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," he said.

"Containment of COVID-19 is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries." Fewer hugs, kisses and handshakes

Fears of infection are changing aspects of everyday life, including greeting habits: from NBA basketball to international cricket, fist bumps are replacing handshakes and even high-fives. Personal contact such as employees hugging is being discouraged by U.S. companies, who are also shelving conferences and testing technologies for the possibility of off-site relocations. (Editing by Leela de Kretser and Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Spike Lee 'done' with Knicks for the season

The New York Knicks abysmal season took yet another unfortunate turn this week after a purported mix-up at Madison Square Garden led to a public rift with one of the teams most famous and stalwart supporters, director Spike Lee. The Academy...

IMF, World Bank: April meetings to be held in 'virtual format'

The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on TuesdayThe twice-yearly meetings of the developmen...

Prince William and Kate kick off three-day Irish tour

Prince William and his wife Kate began a tour of Ireland on Tuesday, in the latest high-profile trip by senior British royals since Queen Elizabeth IIs landmark state visit in 2011. The couples three-day trip comes just weeks after a genera...

Shahrukh stayed in Delhi, Punjab and UP while on run: Delhi Police sources

Investigations have revealed that Shahrukh, the man who brazenly opened fire at cops during violence in north-east Delhi, initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradeshs Shamli from wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020